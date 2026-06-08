SVG benefitted from 1.5 Million in disaster management assistance through CDEMA over past several years

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has benefitted from millions of dollars in support from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency CDEMA over the past several years.

This was revealed by Executive Director of CDEMA Elizabeth Riley as she addressed the opening of the Climate Outlook Forum held here recently.

Ms. Riley said the country received approximately 1.5 million dollars in support through its membership in CDEMA.

Ms. Riley also urged Caribbean Countries to strengthen their partnerships with the Agency.

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