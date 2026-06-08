Minister Huggins reaffirms Government’s commitment to push the fisheries sector for wealth generation

The Government remains committed to building a fisheries sector that will generate wealth for the Vincentian public.

This assurance has come from Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience Hon. Conroy Huggins.

Minister Huggins was delivering remarks at the Prize-Giving Ceremony for this year’s Fisherman’s Day Competition, held at the Fisheries Conference Room.

He indicated that the Ministry will seek the necessary support to assist fisherfolk to improve their livelihood.

Minister Huggins said the Government is also looking at generating more foreign exchange from the fisheries sector

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