Minister King Establishment of Secondary Schools Environmental Clubs as part of GSF is a positive development

The establishment of Environmental Clubs in Secondary Schools across the country as part of the Gender Smart Facility (GSF) Project, is being seen as a positive development by Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Hon Laverne King.

Minister King was addressing the recent launch of the GSF Project, which aims to strengthen climate resilience and environmental awareness among young people.

The GSF project is being implemented in a number of secondary schools across the country by the SVG Conservation Fund in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Marion House.

Minister King said she is hopeful that programmes such as the these will one day be included in the assessment of a student’s overall performance in school.

Minister King pointed out that, if programmes like the Gender Smart Facility (GSF) Project could contribute to a student’s final grade this could provide new avenues through which education is delivered.

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