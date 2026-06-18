Environmental Study was completed prior to Roseau River Sand Mining Project

Environmental Consultant, Dr. Reynold Murray has indicated that a proper study was conducted on the Roseau River Valley prior to the commencement of the Sand Mining Project.

Dr. Murray was addressing the concerns of residents of North Leeward, during a Community Consultation held at the Golden Grove Learning Resource Centre.

Dr. Murray said several recommendations were made to ensure that the project remains in line with environmental standards.

Dr. Murray noted that one concern identified was the impact of the project on the fisheries resources.

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