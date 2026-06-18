Government building the framework for Vincentians to benefit from a modern digital economy

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation Digital Transformation and Information, Honourable Laverne King said the Government is continuing to build the framework to ensure that Vincentians can benefit from a modern digital economy.

Minister King was delivering remarks during a Digital Innovation Forum being held at the Methodist Church Hall today as part of the Public Service Week activities.

Public Service Officers across various Ministries and Departments are attending the session, which is spearheaded by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project and the Public Sector Reform Unit.

Minister King said the government is building the economy around four pillars which include a digital economy and a modern public sector.

Minister King said increased digitization is essential to improve the efficiency of the services delivered by the Government.

The Public Service Week of activities is being held with the theme: Transforming Public Institutions – Advancing Innovation – Participation and Inclusion

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