CDC Chairman expresses gratitude for government’s support for Vincy Mas

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, Ricardo Adams has expressed gratitude to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for its continued support for Vincy Mas

He was speaking during a News Conference hosted by the CDC yesterday, to update the nation on developments for Vincy Mas.

Mr. Adams said the Government has come on board and fully supports the CDC’s vision for the Festival.

Mr. Adams also reiterated his appeal for an Economic Analysis to be conducted of the impact of Vincy Mas on the national economy.

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