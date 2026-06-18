Local authorities taking steps to close His Majesty’s Prisons in Kingstown

Local authorities are taking steps to close His Majesty’s Prisons at White Chapel Road in Kingstown.

This was disclosed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon St. Clair Leacock, during NBC’s Face to Face programme.

Major Leacock commended Prison Officers for their dedication, noting that despite limitations, they have been doing an admirable job.

He explained that there are several internal matters that must be addressed as part of the process.

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