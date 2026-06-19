Lions Club South and Health Ministry partner to host health far

The Lions Club St. Vincent South, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, is hosting its Annual Health Fair today at the Postal Corporation Car Park in Kingstown.

According to President of the Club, Michael John, the fair is offering a wide range of health services to the public, including screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and vision, as well as dental checks and general medical consultations.

Speaking with NBC News, Mr. John, outlined the various health services being offered at the fair.

Mr. John said the fair is designed to support individuals who may not be able to afford regular medical consultations.

He highlighted that free HIV and syphilis testing is also available on-site, making vital health services accessible to all.

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