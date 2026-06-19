Electrical Inspectorate reminds Vincy Mas Event promoters about inspection certification obligation

The Electrical Inspectorate has reminded persons involved in promoting events for Vincy Mas 2026 that they must receive an inspection certificate before they are allowed to operate.

The reminder came from Deputy Chief Electrical Inspector Lonzel Jones, during a News Conference hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC on Wednesday.

Mr. Jones said the objective is to ensure public safety, adding that over the years, it has been observed that several event promoters continue to utilize unsafe electrical wiring and installations, a practice that poses significant risks.

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