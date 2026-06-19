Digital transformation and citizen centric innovation highlighted during Public Service Week

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Michelle Forbes, has commended the collaborative efforts of the Public Sector Reform Unit, the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CADTP), and the Information Technology Services Division (ITSD) in driving innovation across government institutions.

She was speaking at the Public Service Digital Innovation Forum, held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown with the theme “Transforming Public Institutions: Advancing Innovation, Participation and Inclusion.”

Miss Forbes stressed that the transformation of public institutions is critical as they navigate an era marked by rapid technological advancements and shifting societal expectations.

The forum brought together public officers from various ministries and departments to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing, with a focus on building a more citizen‑centric public service.

Today has been designated as a special day of Appreciation for Public Servants, as activities continue to mark Public Service Week.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related