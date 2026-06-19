Outstanding SVGCC students recognized at Inaugural Amalgamated Awards Ceremony

Several students from the Divisions of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College were recognized last night, as the College hosted its inaugural Amalgamated Awards Ceremony, at its Villa Campus.

The special event was held to celebrate the outstanding achievements of students and recognize excellence across the College community.

Delivering remarks at the event, Director of the College, Dr. Karen Thomas, noted that the Awardees had excelled in a range of areas.

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