Persons involved in the Construction Sector were engaged in a Building Code Workshop last week, spearheaded by the Ministry of Housing, Urban Development, Land Management and Informal Settlement Upgrading.

The workshop, held at the UWI Global Campus, was aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of construction professionals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It was also designed to address key industry standards, best practices and innovative techniques in construction, amid challenges such as natural disasters and climate change

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing, Dornette Hull underscored the need for all stakeholders to work together to build stronger and safer homes for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

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