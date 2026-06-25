The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health, and Energy is re-affirming its commitment to strengthening mental health services through a comprehensive reform agenda.

The commitment came from portfolio Minister, Hon. Daniel Cummings during a Media conference this morning at Cabinet Room.

Minister Cummings says the Ministry is embarking on a program to go into the schools to help to identify the children who demonstrate the characteristics that can lead to mental health illness.

Minister Cummings outlined how the Ministry plans to carry out this program.

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