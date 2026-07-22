Minister Leacock gives assurance that Government is committed to securing the future of the nation’s public servants

Minister responsible for the Public Service Major the Hon St. Clair Leacock has given the assurance that the Government is committed to securing the future of the nation’s Public Servants.

Minister Leacock was speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, as he wrapped up debate on the Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Officers (Compassionate Gratuity) Bill.

The Bill was introduced to grant compassionate gratuity to Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Workers in the Public Service, upon retirement or death in service.

Minister Leacock stressed that priority must be given to rewarding workers for their service to the country.

The Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Officers (Compassionate Gratuity) Bill was one of four passed during Tuesday’s meeting of Parliament.

Parliament has been adjourned until August 27th at 10:00am

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