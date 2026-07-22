Minister Cummings welcomes passage of Daily Paid Minor Salaried Officers Compassionate Gratuity Bill in Parliament

Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Hon. Daniel Cummings, has welcomed the passage of the Daily Paid Minor Salaried Officers Compassionate Gratuity Bill.

In his contribution to the debate, Minister Cummings highlighted the significance of the Bill for categories of workers who are essential to public services but are sometimes overlooked.

Minister Daniel said the Bill also seeks to recognize these categories of workers as genuine employees whose service is worthy of recognition

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