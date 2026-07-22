PM Friday commends Audit Department for work done to ensure that public accounts reports are up to date

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday has commended the Audit Department for seeking to ensure that the reports on the public accounts of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadine are brought up to date.

The Prime Minister’s commendation came as he presented the Audit Amendment Bill which was passed in Parliament yesterday.

Prime Minister Friday said the Bill aims to strengthen the accountability of the Audit Department.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related