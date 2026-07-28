Fisherfolk in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been called upon to use proper fishing gear and follow safety measures before heading out to sea.

The call came from Minister of Fisheries, Hon. Conroy Huggins as he provided an update on the rescue of the five fishermen from Trinidad and Tobago here last week.

Minister Huggins warned that improper equipment can increase the risk of accidents at sea.

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