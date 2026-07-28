Issues relating to disaster management will be discussed this afternoon at a community meeting organized by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

Residents of Owia are being urged to participate in the meeting to be held at the Owia Government School from 4:30 this afternoon.

Acting Director of the National Emergency Management Organization Kenson Stoddard says the meeting will discuss the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season and geological hazards.

The Emergency Communication and Equipment Training tomorrow will focus on the use of HF and VHF Radios to communicate during Emergencies.

Participants will also learn about the use and maintenance of equipment such as generators, chain saws, weed trimmers, water pumps, power washers, generator-powered flood lights.

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