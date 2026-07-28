Plans for the development of Fort Charlotte will be discussed tomorrow, during a Community Consultation, hosted by the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project.

A release from UBEC says the Consultation is being held to engage residents and stakeholders in the next phase of the planning process, as preparations continue towards the re-commencement of the rehabilitation of Fort Charlotte.

The meeting forms part of the UBEC Project’s commitment to meaningful stakeholder engagement and is expected to provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the proposed development, ask questions, and share their views and recommendations before implementation begins.

Residents of Edinboro and surrounding communities, along with stakeholders and interested persons, are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.

The proposed redevelopment of Fort Charlotte is expected to enhance one of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ most iconic heritage sites while promoting sustainable tourism, improving the visitor experience, creating economic opportunities, and preserving the site’s historical and cultural significance for future generations.

The consultation is scheduled for tomorrow Wednesday, 29th July, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Catholic Pastoral Center, Edinboro.

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