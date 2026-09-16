The Department of Culture says the Preliminary rounds of the 16th Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union (KCCU) National Dance Festival will kick off this weekend.

Dance Development Officer at the Department of Culture and Co-ordinator of the KCCU National Dance Festival, Juanita Cato said plans are well underway for this Saturday’s showcase which is scheduled to take place at the Russell’s Auditorium from 7pm.

Mrs. Cato said the festival is one of the ways through which the Department provides the enabling environment for dancers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to showcase their talents.

Mrs. Cato also commended the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union (KCCU) for continuing to partner with the Department of Culture to host the National Dance Festival.

This year’s festival will be held with the theme: Many Moods, Many Moves

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