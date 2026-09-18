A 22-member delegation will represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 19th Annual OECS Credit Union Summit in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Summit will be held from September 22nd to 27th at the Royalton Antigua All Inclusive Resort with the theme Navigating Change – From Resilience to Results.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cooperative League, Cecil Charles is leading this country’s delegation to the Summit.

Mr. Charles tells NBC News that the summit will cover a range of topics.

Mr. Charles says the Vincentian delegates will join other leaders, regulators, and financial professionals from across the region to discuss ways of strengthening the co-operative credit union movement.

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