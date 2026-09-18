The possibility of integrating Artificial Intelligence into the schools curriculum is being considered by the Ministry of Education.

That’s the word from Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Hon. Laverne King, during her presentation at UNESCO’s Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Minister King participated in a ministerial panel on ensuring that Small Island States have access to the skills, financing and partnerships needed to use AI responsibly.

Minister King said priority will be given to ensure the safe and effective use of Artificial Intelligence in education.

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