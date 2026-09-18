Hand-2-Earth reports significant progress in North Leeward soil conservation efforts

The local Non-Governmental Organization Hand-2-Earth says it is making significant progress through its Soil Conservation Projects in North Leeward.

Project Manager Vonnie Roudette tells NBC News, farmers and communities in North Leeward have responded very positively to the projects which continue to address issues such as climate change and soil erosion while reviving Agri-heritage.

Miss Roudette said as part of this work the organization will be holding an Achievement Event at the Vetiver Heritage Centre in Troumaca next week, to acknowledge the progress and achievements of members of the community who have taken part in their different programs.

Miss Roudette said the Achievement Event which is scheduled to be held on September 22nd will hear addresses from representatives of a number of agencies involved in Environmental protection.

She said they are expecting the keynote address to be delivered by Minister of Tourism and Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow

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