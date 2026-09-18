The People’s Garden Gala set to unite Vincentians in support of vulnerable communities

Anticipation is building as plans are advanced for the hosting of a major fundraising event dubbed: The People’s Garden Gala, to be hosted by The Friends of Charities Foundation next month

The Foundation was established on 7th May, following an inaugural planning meeting convened and presided over by Governor General His Excellency Sir Stanley John KC at Government House.

It is comprised of a group of civic-minded Vincentians committed to service and to making a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable persons throughout Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The group operates as a voluntary charitable body with the primary purpose of raising funds and securing resources in support of some of the most vulnerable and marginalized groups of persons within Vincentian society.

A release from the group says the The People’s Garden Gala is intended to provide an opportunity for Vincentians from various backgrounds to unite around the common purpose of helping those in need.

Guests can look forward to an afternoon of live entertainment featuring a lineup of Vincentian talent, including Fya Empress, Hance John, Bongo Prime, Vibrating Scates, Whizzy, Darron Andrews and Saeed Bowman

The Gala will be held on Sunday, October 25, from 3:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. at the Government House Gardens

As an added part of the experience, guests will also have an opportunity to enjoy a special tour of Government House from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., ahead of the official start of the Gala, providing an opportunity to learn more about the history and heritage associated with Government House.

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