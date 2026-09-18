Police provides guidance on dealing with threats during disputes
The Police Public Relations Department has provided guidance in relation to threats which may be directed at individuals during a dispute.
Head of the Department, Sergeant Edson Smith said some threats are considered more serious than others.
Sergeant Smith outlined the possible penalties for other threats, especially those related to property.
And, Sergeant Smith explained how citizens should deal with threats which are made online.
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