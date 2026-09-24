Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday was among delegates delivering remarks at a High-Level Plenary Meeting to Address the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise at the United Nations today

During his remarks, the Prime Minister noted that the issue of sea level rise is an important one for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday, delivering remarks at a High-Level Plenary Meeting to Address the Existential Threats Posed by Sea Level Rise, at the United Nations today.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will present his inaugural address to the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly

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