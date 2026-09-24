Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday has called for closer collaboration among governments, private investors, multilateral institutions and development partners to help Small Island Developing States translate national development priorities into credible, investable opportunities.

The Prime Minister made the call while addressing the Family Offices for Sustainable Development Summit (FOSD) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, with the theme, Building Investable Futures Through Multilateral Partnership: From Diplomacy to Deployment.

The FOSD Summit brings together Heads of State and Government, United Nations leadership, family offices and global partners, creating a platform where public policy and private capital can converge to advance sustainable development.

This year’s Summit focused particularly on moving shared development priorities beyond diplomatic commitments and towards practical investment and implementation.

Prime Minister Friday told the gathering that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines should not be limited by its vulnerabilities, stressing that although the country is a Small Island Developing State, its ambition is not limited by its geography.

He said the Government’s development agenda is centred on improving citizens’ quality of life and ensuring that economic progress creates meaningful opportunities for people.

Prime Minister Friday highlighted employment, education, viable livelihoods, access to capital and resilient public infrastructure as practical measures by which development must ultimately be assessed.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related