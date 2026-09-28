The General Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU) is partnering with the Ministry of Health to carry out a School Hydration Drive across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Aspects of the hydration drive were discussed on NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning, with representatives from the Health Promotion Unit and GECCU.

Outgoing Marketing and Communications Manager at the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union, Danny Lee Francis says proper hydration is necessary, given the extreme heat being experienced.

Ms. Francis says the goal is to provide water bottles to students in more than thirty schools nationwide.

The program also included Health Promotion Officer, Shadia Williams and Lorenzo Barbour from the Education Committee of GECCU.

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