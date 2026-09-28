This country’s Investment Promotions Agency, Invest SVG has described the recently hosted Diaspora Outreach Programme to New York, as a huge success.

The Programme, which was held on September 19th and dubbed: Home Is Where The Heart Is was aimed at strengthening efforts to attract investment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Vincentians living overseas.

Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Alejandro Tesorero told NBC News the format for the New York Forum was different from other outreach events

Mr. Tesorero said several Vincentians participated actively in the outreach event.

The forum was held at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday September 19th.

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