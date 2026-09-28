Prime Minister Friday urges global action on Slavery Injustices , Embargo on Cuba and other issues at UNGA
Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has called on the International Community to address the injustices of the enslavement of African people.
The Prime Minister made the call during his inaugural address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Prime Minister Friday also called for an end to the United States embargo on Cuba.
Prime Minister Friday also expressed support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in specialized United Nations agencies.
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