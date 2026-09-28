NBC’s Special Report- Monday 28th September,2026

Minister of National Security, Major Hon St. Clair Leacock said the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force continues to produce disciplined Vincentians at the highest levels of professional life.

Minister Leacock was speaking at the Commandants Awards and Promotions Ceremony, hosted by the Cadet Force as part of activities to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the organization

The ceremony was held at the Bishops College Kingstown, on Friday.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

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