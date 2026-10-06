MR. BOVIL PROVIDENCE FERGUSSON better known as KEN and PEESHE of Chapmans, New Adelphi and Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Island, died on Thursday August 27th at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 25th at the New Grounds Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body will lie at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the San Souci Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the Van- Sampson Boy from Chapmans and New Adelphi at 12:30 pm

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