The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is continuing to respond to flooding and landslides in several areas, including Buccament, South Rivers, Kingstown, Campden Park and Marriaqua.

NEMO says motorists and residents living in low-lying areas, near rivers and streams, or in landslide-prone zones are advised to continue to exercise caution.

NEMO is urging the public to report any damage by calling 45-62975. Reports can also be submitted via WhatsApp.

The Organisation is also advising citizens to stay tuned to updates from the SVG Meteorological Service.

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