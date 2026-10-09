Prime Minister Friday assures that efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy after flooding caused by heavy rainfall

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has assured Vincentians that work is being carried out by the relevant authorities to restore normalcy across the country following the recent flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Providing an update to the nation in the wake of the flooding, Prime Minister Friday commended all those who assisted in restoring affected areas to a level of functionality, enabling essential services to continue and communities to resume normal activities.

He also expressed gratitude to the Government of Taiwan for their contribution of USD100,000.00.

Meanwhile Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Major Hon. St. Clair Leacock commended the members of the Royal St.Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force for their quick response.

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