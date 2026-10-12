OECS Director General commends SVG for hosting Regional Human and Social Development Meeting

Director General of the OECS Commission, Dr. Didacus Jules, has expressed appreciation to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for hosting the 10th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers responsible for Human and Social Development.

Speaking at a media briefing, following the conclusion of the deliberations last Thursday, Dr. Jules said the discussions proceeded smoothly and were characterized by deep and prolonged engagement among Ministers and officials.

He noted that participants examined a wide range of issues affecting the human and social development sector across the region.

The 10th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers responsible for Human and Social Development was held at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond.

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