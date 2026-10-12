SVG to commemorate World Food Day with National Exhibition at Heritage Square

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will commemorate World Food Day on Friday with a National Exhibition at the Market Square in Kingstown.

The Ministry of Agriculture is collaborating with the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO to host the exhibition, with the theme Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow.

Chairman of the World Food Day Planning Committee, Noel Samuel underscores the importance of this year’s theme.

Mr. Samuel says a significant number of Exhibitors will participate in the Exhibition, which will showcase various aspects of the Agriculture Sector.

Meanwhile … Secretary of the World Food Day Planning Committee, Phyllis Miller outlined other activities that will form part of the World Food Day Exhibition.

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