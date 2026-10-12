National Development Bank to create new opportunities for Cannabis Cultivators

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce, has said the proposed National Development Bank will create opportunities for cannabis cultivators and support the growth of the emerging industry.

Minister Bruce made the point, as he addressed a national consultation hosted by the Medicinal Cannabis Authority last week.

He said the National Development Bank will play a critical role in providing access to financing and creating new opportunities for stakeholders within the industry.

Minister Bruce encouraged the Cannabis Cultivators to create a National Association of Traditional Cannabis Cultivators.

And, Minister Bruce highlighted the need for farmers to have insurance, in wake of the recent floods.

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