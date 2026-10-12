Police provide safety guidance and legal options for domestic violence victims

Victims of domestic violence are being provided with guidance by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, on how to maintain safety, during times of conflict.

Head of the Police Public Relations Department, Sergeant Edson Smith said there is legislation in place to address the issue of domestic violence.

Sergeant Smith explained that victims of domestic violence can seek a Protection Order from the Court, before making a report to the Police.

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