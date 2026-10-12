SVG developing five year plan to strengthen Seafood Safety and Inspection Services

A five-year Seafood Sanitary and Inspection Services Development Plan is being implemented in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as part of efforts to build a safer seafood sector.

The plan is being developed as part of the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean UBEC Project.

As part of the project, Consultant Helder DaSilva held discussions with Government officials, Fisheries officials, and representatives from private industry.

UBEC Fisheries Specialist, Risha Alleyne said the Fisheries sector has now been provided with a roadmap to guide improvements to quality inspection services over the next five years.

The Seafood Sanitary and Inspection Services Development Plan is expected to strengthen the institutions and industry practices required for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to pursue expanded regional and international market opportunities.

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