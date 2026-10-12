SVG Tourism Authority unveils marketing framework focused on Culture, Marine Life, Adventure and Nature

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority has outlined a new tourism marketing framework centered on three core experience pillars; Culture and Celebration, Marine Paradise and Adventure and Nature.

The new framework was outlined during the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC).

It was presented by Director of Quality, Intelligence and Strategy, Aina Browne, during a media briefing on Friday October 9.

A release from the Tourism Authority says the framework places the diversity of the destination’s 32 islands and cays at the heart of its promotional approach.

It noted that it connects the country’s sailing waters, living traditions and volcanic landscapes through experiences that invite visitors to explore more of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and engage with the people who shape its identity.

Miss Browne shared that for many travelers, the exploration begins on the water. Under the Marine Paradise pillar, the Tourism Authority is highlighting opportunities for sailing, yachting and island hopping across the Grenadines, including Bequia, Mustique, Canouan, Mayreau and Union Island.

Snorkelling and diving in the Tobago Cays Marine Park, alongside visits to secluded coves and white sand beaches, further showcase the destination’s marine appeal

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