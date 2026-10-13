NBC’s Special Report- Tuesday 13th October,2026

Charitable entities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will soon receive a major boost as plans are advanced for the hosting of a major fundraising event dubbed: The People’s Garden Gala, to be hosted by The Friends of Charities Foundation, later this month.

The Foundation was established earlier this year, following an inaugural planning meeting at Government House, presided over by Governor General His Excellency Sir Stanley John KC.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

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