Minister Leacock calls for the SVG Cadet Force Band to return to it’s former glory

A call has been made here for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force Band to return to its former glory.

The call came from Minister of National Security, Major Hon St. Clair Leacock as he addressed the recent Commandants Awards and Promotions Ceremony, hosted by the Cadet Force as part of activities to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of the organization.

The ceremony was held at the Bishops College Kingstown, with the theme “90 years of Discipline Patriotism Honour.”

Minister Leacock said the Cadet Force Band has always been impressive in its public appearances.

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