Residents in communities across the country are continuing to count their losses, following heavy rainfall which resulted in flooding and landslides last week.

Speaking at a News Conference to provide an update on the recovery effort, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday said while there was no report of any loss of life or significant injuries during last week’s inclement weather, significant damage was recorded in communities across the country.

Prime Minister Friday said several families across the country were affected as their homes and other infrastructure were damaged due to flooding and landslides.

The Prime Minister noted that it was heartening to see Vincentians coming together and assisting each other in the aftermath of the severe weather.

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