Indian High Commissioner bids farewell to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The High Commissioner of India to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Subhash Gupta paid a farewell visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, during which he held several courtesy calls and signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

On Monday, 5 October 2026, His Excellency Subhash Gupta paid courtesy calls on Governor General His Excellency Sir Stanley John, KC, Prime Minister Dr. Honourable Godwin Friday, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Fitzgerald Bramble.

The meeting with Minister Bramble was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry, including Sandy Peters-Phillips, Permanent Secretary; Charmane Tappin-John, Director of Foreign Policy; and Emil Dougan, Senior Foreign Service Officer.

The courtesy calls provided an opportunity to reflect on the longstanding and cordial relations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and India, as well as to re-affirm the commitment of both countries to further strengthening bilateral co-operation and people-to-people ties.

On Tuesday, October 6, the Indian High Commissioner signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Honourable Daniel Cummings, Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, for the implementation of a Rooftop Solar Electrification Project.

The initiative represents a further step in advancing co-operation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of renewable energy, sustainability and climate resilience.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines expresses its appreciation to His Excellency Subhash Gupta for his contribution to the strengthening of bilateral relations during his tenure and extends its best wishes to him for continued success in his future endeavours

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