Minister Gibson-Velox expresses sadness following fatal stabbing of 17 year old Tafari Browne in Arnos Vale

The Minister responsible for the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons With Disabilities, Labour and Local Government, Hon Laverne Gibson-Velox, has expressed sadness at the death of 17-year-old Tafari Browne, who died, following a stabbing incident in Arnos Vale.

In a statement issued today, Minister Gibson-Velox said the death of a child through violence is a tragedy that shakes the soul of our nation.

The Minister said the Ministry mourns the heartbreaking loss of 17-year-old Tafari Browne, whose life was cut short following a stabbing incident in Arnos Vale.

She noted that as Minister with responsibility for the family, child protection and community well-being, she is deeply saddened by this devastating event.

The Minister extended sincere condolences to Tafari’s family, friends, the school community, and all who loved him, noting that no parent should have to endure the pain of losing a child, and no community should have to grapple with such a profound and senseless loss.

The statement further said violence must never become an acceptable response to conflict and that Families, schools, communities and institutions must continue working together to promote peaceful conflict resolution, responsible decision-making and respect for human life.

Minister Gibson-Velox noted that while the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, she urges the public to allow the relevant authorities to carry out their work

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