SVG Tourism Authority bolsteres its organizational capacity through new appointments

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) has bolstered its organizational capacity through new appointments and the re-assignment of key roles as it advances a strategic direction centred on Culture and Celebration, Marine Paradise and Eco Adventures.

The direction brings together destination marketing, tourism product development, commercial partnerships and service standards to create distinctive visitor experiences and expand the benefits of tourism across the mainland and the Grenadines.

Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority Shafia London said the Authority’s focus is on translating the destination’s natural beauty, cultural richness and marine assets into compelling reasons to visit, explore and return.

Miss London said the changes are also designed to help strengthen air and sea connectivity.

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