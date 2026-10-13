Stakeholders move to strenghten Union Island Fisherfolk Co-operative

A renewed effort to strengthen the Union Island Fisherfolk Co-operative is underway, following a stakeholder meeting held on Friday, October 2, at the Tobago Cays Marine Park in Clifton, Union Island.

The meeting brought together stakeholders and members of the fishing community to discuss strategies for revitalizing the Co-operative, increasing fisherfolk participation, and enhancing collaboration among fishing communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including Union Island, Canouan and Mayreau.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, Registrar in the Ministry of Co-operatives, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Local Government and Labour, Kwesi Cato said the success and sustainability of the Co-operative depend heavily on the active involvement and commitment of its members.

Discussions focused on the importance of building a strong and sustainable Co-operative that can effectively represent the interests of fisherfolk while creating opportunities for greater engagement and support within the sector.

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