CDB reaffirms funding commitment to Basic Needs Trust Fund

The Government of St. Vincent and the has been assured that the Caribbean Development Bank, CDB, remains committed to providing the funding needed to sustain the Basic Needs Trust Fund, BNTF.

This commitment was given by Dr. Martin Baptiste, Head of the Social Sector Division of the CDB.

Dr. Baptiste was delivering remarks at the ceremony to mark the start of the 11th cycle of the BNTF on Tuesday.

He noted that the BNTF is the Flagship Poverty Development Programme of the Caribbean Development Bank, and has had a far-reaching impact on communities across the Caribbean.

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