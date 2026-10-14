Education Minister raises concerns over rising school based violence

Minister of Education, Hon. Phillip Jackson has raised concerns about school based violence, which he says has intensified in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Jackson addressed the issue on Radio on Monday in light of the death of Tafari Browne, a 16-year-old student of Arnos Vale.

Minister Jackson said there needs to be an all hands on deck approach to address the issue which is plaguing the society.

Police say Tafari Browne, was met unresponsive in Arnos Vale. on Friday, October 9, 2026, with what appeared to be stab wounds.

He was subsequently transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the police at 999 or 911, Police Control at (784) 457-1211, or the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at (784) 456-1810.

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