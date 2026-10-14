FAO and Ministry of Agriculture support local pepper farmers in boost production

The Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Rural Transformation is collaborating with the Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO to provide support to local Hot Pepper Farmers.

And, twenty Hot Pepper Farmers are now better equipped to increase their production, after receiving solar ferti-irrigation packages from the FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture

The ceremony was held at the compound of VincyFresh Ltd at the Diamond Industrial Estate, as part of the ongoing Hot Pepper Value Chain Pilot Programme, which began in 2024.

The handover fulfils a commitment under the FAO project: Building Effective Public-Private Partnerships for Production and Marketing of Sustainable Agricultural Products,

A release from the FAO says the project aims to equip pilot farmers with the tools needed to improve productivity and consistency of supply.

Each package includes a solar-powered pump and solar panel, plastic mulch, drip lines, water tanks and supporting components, enabling farmers to irrigate their crops using a fertigation system which applies water and nutrients together.

Farmers are also expected to receive water soluble fertilizers, and hot pepper seedlings before the end of October.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce praised the hot pepper farmers for their resilience and said he looks forward to further conversations with industry stakeholders on developing the sector.

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